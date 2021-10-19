'This is what they do to us': MK veteran decries treatment from ANC leadership

uMkhonto WeSizwe veteran, Obbey Mabena, said that the African National Congress (ANC) leadership had forgotten the sacrifices made by the struggle veterans who were arrested for holding Cabinet ministers hostage.

PRETORIA - uMkhonto WeSizwe veteran, Obbey Mabena, said that they were disappointed but not surprised by the arrest of the more than 50 former combatants accused of holding ministers hostage at the St George's Hotel in Pretoria.

Fifty-three people are facing kidnapping charges after Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and two others were barred from leaving a meeting at the venue last Thursday night.

Speaking outside court in Pretoria on Monday, Mabena said that the African National Congress (ANC) leadership of today had forgotten the sacrifices made by these struggle veterans.

“We are very aggrieved by the fact that our heroes and heroines of our revolution… We are here because of the sacrifices of these people. And today we are dealing with people who are in the positions they occupy thanks to our sacrifices and this is what they do to us,” Mabena said.

The large group's bail application resumes on Tuesday, with Magistrate Bheki Ntshingila warning he would not be allowing any further delays.

