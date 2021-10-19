The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it's ready to consider any new data in the application for use of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sahpra has announced that it won't be approving the Russian jab at the moment due to safety concerns around the AD5 component of the vaccine among populations at risk for HIV infection.

Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran Obbey Mabena says they're not surprised but they are disappointed by the arrest of the more than 50 former combatants accused of holding ministers hostage at St George's Hotel in the capital. Fifty-three people are facing kidnapping charges after Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and two others were barred from leaving a meeting at the venue last Thursday night. Speaking outside court in Pretoria yesterday, Mabena said the ANC leadership of today had forgotten the sacrifices made by these struggle veterans. The large group's bail application resumes today, with Magistrate Bheki Ntshingila warning he won't be allowing any further delays.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein High Court again today. This follows days of election campaigning by high-ranking ANC leaders in the province.

Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused are expected to hear today whether they will be released on bail. Judgment in the matter was reserved in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Friday. Msibi and two others have been charged with the murder of two people and the attempted murder of a third in August.

The DA says it will return to the Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East, north of Durban, after being barred from entering yesterday. The party wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members but the gates were locked. Members of the South African Municipal Workers Association, who were inside the clinic at the time, described the party's visit as an invasion. The DA says it will be going back with more of its supporters.

The IFP says it's concerned about the ongoing killing of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal. The province has seen around three fatal shootings recently, which could be linked to politics as parties gear up for the 1 November local government elections. In September, three women were shot dead after an ANC branch meeting in Inanda, north of Durban. And recently two councillor candidates, Siyabonga Mkhize of the ANC and Thulani Shangase of the EFF were also killed.

Three suspects are expected in court this week in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Mitchells Plain. A woman was killed and seven other people, among them children, were wounded when gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in the Mandalay area. It's the third mass shooting in the suburb in less than eight months.

The theft case against a former Walter Sisulu University student who accidentally received R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme will resume in court today. Sibongile Mani is accused of theft after she spent just over R800,000 of that R14 million back in 2017. She was arrested in May 2018 by the Hawks and is currently out on bail.

Scientists in South Africa, at the forefront of cutting-edge research, say they're aiming to develop more targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies. At the scientific research facility, Ithemba Labs in Cape Town, these experts are applying their knowledge in nuclear medicine to improve cancer treatment, while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

In international news, US President Joe Biden's administration, in the latest move in the battle over reproductive rights, asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, its latest in a series of tests with analysts saying it could have been a submarine-launched weapon.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose departure from the tech giant in 2020 followed revelations of an affair with an employee 20 years before, had already been warned in 2008 over emails to a female staff member that were deemed inappropriate.

Case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage postponed - The military veterans involved in the hostage situation on 14 October 2021 appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

David Makhura: 5.3 mn vaccine doses administered in Gauteng - Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial COVID-19 command council said on 18 October 2021 that 5.3 million people living in Gauteng had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 1.1 million people living in Johannesburg were fully vaccinated. However, Makhura said that townships, particularly in the south of Johannesburg, were lagging behind with vaccinations.

