The Class of 2021: Matrics began practical exams on Tuesday

In the Western Cape, more than 10,000 learners sat for the Computer Applications Technology practical.

CAPE TOWN - Matrics have started writing practical exams on Tuesday.

In the Western Cape, more than 10,000 learners on Tuesday sat for the Computer Applications Technology practical.

Almost 900 pupils will sit for the Information Technology practical on Wednesday.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said this year, matrics could not afford any disruptions.

With the looming threat of load shedding, she called on Eskom to do everything it could to prevent disruption to power supply, not only during the practicals, but also during written exams that start on 27 October.

Schafer said the department was also concerned about protests and strikes that become more frequent around this time of year.

She said a taxi strike earlier this year had a devastating impact on school attendance: “I’m also conscious of the impeding election and the tendency of these to bring out disruptive behaviour. Action that prevents pupils from getting to their exams and writing them in peace is unacceptable.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.