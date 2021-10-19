Suspended ANC SG Magashule, co-accused due back in court for corruption case

Ace Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges of corruption, theft, and money laundering related to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein High Court again on Tuesday.

This follows days of election campaigning by high-ranking ANC leaders in the province.

Supporters of Magashule said that they had not planned any night vigils or gatherings.

Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges of corruption, theft, and money laundering related to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender.

Proceedings are likely to be confined to a pre-trial conference.

The previous hearing was postponed on 11 August after some of the accused appointed new legal representatives.

Magashule's appearance follows two days of election campaigning in the province by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was confronted with service delivery protests.

Some of Magashule's allies who did not make the party’s list have registered to run as independent ward councillors against the ANC.

