‘Stop hiding!’ DA calls on Gordhan to deal with problems at Transnet

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia on Tuesday said the ongoing failures at the Richards Bay Bulk Terminal had reached crisis point.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Minister Pravin Gordhan to come out of hiding and deal with the problems at Transnet.

He said Transnet couldn’t fulfil its contractual obligations because of the fire at the Richards Bay port on 13 October.

Transnet has joined the list of SOEs that are proving to be a problem for the state and the public enterprises minister.

Eskom had to revert back to load shedding for its maintenance work, causing major disruptions to the economy.

Cachalia said Transnet was also facing challenges and the newest setback would only deepen the economic fall-out.

“Transnet’s situation is parlous, to say the least, and the continued deterioration of the economic spine of this country needs to be addressed and needs to be made transparent so urgent steps can be taken.”

Cachalia was also quizzed about the coal supply agreements at Eskom, but he said he couldn’t divulge the contractual prices of the agreements.

