Steel sector strike moves into 3rd week as Numsa members reject 6% wage offer

CAPE TOWN - A strike affecting the steel and engineering sector has dragged into its third week.

Metalworkers union Numsa said that no agreement had been reached on a pay increase with employer association, Seifsa.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that its members had rejected a 6% hike offer.

“Our members want an increase on the actual rate of pay and that is the mandate we’re given. We do not think we are far from each other with Seifsa, because we agree on the percentage, we simply disagree on what’s being applied and this is something we believe employers can afford to compromise on.”

She added that organised labour's demands were not unreasonable.

“The global steel industry has recovered from the impact of the lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic and according to reports, by April this year, the global price of iron has doubled. The engineering industry has benefitted from this performance on the market.”

