Stage 4 cancer patient lauds medical advances as they help her defy disease

Hannelie Snyman (56) from Johannesburg was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of eleven and after having been in remission for 34 years, doctors in 2011 discovered that she had developed stage-3 breast cancer. In 2016, she was given three years to live after the cancer metastised to stage four.

Scientists at national research institute, iThemba LABS are aiming to improve cancer diagnostics and treatments to give people like Hannelie and thousands of others a greater chance of winning the fight against the debilitating disease.

Snyman explained that doctors back in 1976 told her that she was meant to be one of a pair of twins but the other embryo actually developed inside the ovary which caused it to become malignant.

"They then removed the ovary and sent everything away to Boston in America as those years in South Africa they didn't have the equipment to actually do all the necessary tests."

Snyman said that she then started a series of chemotherapy sessions.

Due to stress following her mother's passing, doctors in 2016 discovered that her breast cancer had metastasised in the left lung lining.

"I went through extensive chemo once again and it sort of kept it bay. They also told me that it was now stage 4 and the prognosis in 2016 was two to three years."

A visit to her oncologist in July revealed that due to Snyman contracting COVID-19 earlier this year, her immune system suffered a heavy blow, resulting in her cancer treatment becoming less effective.

This led to her developing cancer in the lymph nodes in her left armpit.



"Currently, the only medication they could give me was medication called Afinitor, which is not on any formulary on medical aid, so at this stage, I'm paying for my own meds and still going strong."

At iThemba LABS in Cape Town, postdoctoral fellow specialising in radiochemistry, Doctor Shankari Nair, explained that with targeted cancer therapy they were trying to refine radiopharmaceutical therapies that only targeted malignant cells and spare as much healthy tissue as possible.

"There's two types of finding a new molecule to make: one, you do a broad screen and you take the most promising small molecule - peptide, antibody, protein, aptamer - that you can find and then you start derivatising it or changing its functional groups so that you now have the most promising a molecule that can be used for targeted therapy for a particular type of cancer," Nair explained.