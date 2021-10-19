Sentencing of man guilty of killing ANC councillor in 2016 postponed to December

Fisokuhle Ntuli was found guilty and convicted on six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and four counts of an unlicensed firearm by the Esikhaleni Regional Court in Richards Bay on Monday.

RICHARDS BAY - The sentencing of Fisokuhle Ntuli, who is accused of killing an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal back in 2016 has been adjourned to 9 December this year.

The matter was back in court for sentencing Tuesday morning, however, Ntuli’s attorney Sicelo Zungu threw a curveball and brought an application to have the sentenced adjourned to have social workers assess Ntuli’s personal circumstances.