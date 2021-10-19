Search continues for illegal miners trapped in collapsed tunnel in Namaqualand

Authorities have urged relatives of the men to come forward to report them missing.

CAPE TOWN - The search for illegal miners allegedly trapped following a tunnel collapse in Namaqualand continues on Tuesday.

This follows reports that a number of the diamond delvers got stuck when a tunnel at a mine outside Komaggas caved in last week.

Officials have been working to try to reach the miners.

But the operation has been difficult.

