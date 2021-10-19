SADC urged to intervene in Eswatini following fresh protests

Unions, opposition parties and student groups have joined the latest new wave of unrest in the kingdom, where protestors are mainly calling for the release of two lawmakers arrested earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network is calling on the leadership of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to act with urgency and intervene in the wake of fresh pro-democracy protests in Eswatini before it was too late.

Unions, opposition parties and student groups have joined the latest new wave of unrest in the kingdom, where protestors are mainly calling for the release of two lawmakers arrested earlier this year.

They also want an end to King Mswati III's regime.

The government recently announced the decision to close schools indefinitely as a result of the demonstrations.

The solidarity network's Lucky Lukhele: "Swaziland is reaching boiling point. The leadership of SADC, if they don't act now, they may find that the train has already passed the station. So the sooner they move in, the better for Swaziland."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.