Go

Robertsham substation fire leaves Joburg south residents without power

Affected areas include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale and Evans Park, amongst other areas.

A substation in the Robertsham area caught fire on 18 October 2021. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
A substation in the Robertsham area caught fire on 18 October 2021. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg south residents are without power on Tuesday morning after the Robertsham substation caught fire.

City Power can't say for how many days customers will be in the dark.

The blaze broke out on Monday night and firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the flames.

Affected areas include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale and Evans Park, amongst other areas.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

"Investigations will continue this morning. This morning we'll also do the mop-up operations, clear the rubble, to check the extent of the damage to our infrastructure in the area."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA