Robertsham substation fire leaves Joburg south residents without power

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg south residents are without power on Tuesday morning after the Robertsham substation caught fire.

City Power can't say for how many days customers will be in the dark.

The blaze broke out on Monday night and firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the flames.

Affected areas include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale and Evans Park, amongst other areas.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

"Investigations will continue this morning. This morning we'll also do the mop-up operations, clear the rubble, to check the extent of the damage to our infrastructure in the area."