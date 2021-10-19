Power only likely to be restored on Wed evening after JHB south substation blast

Technicians are working to fix the damage to two transformers at the substation caused by Monday night's blast.

JOHANENSBURG - City Power on Tuesday said residents affected by a fire at Robertsham substation in the south of Johannesburg would be without electricity at least until Wednesday evening.

Technicians are working to fix the damage to two transformers at the substation caused by last night's blast.



Areas affected include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale, Evans Park and other surrounding areas.

The cause is not yet known, but teams are already trying to restore some affected areas with power.

City Power has apologised for the inconvenience.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We have teams on the ground who are trying to use other substations in the south to ensure that we can backfeed and restore electricity to some of the residents in those areas.”

