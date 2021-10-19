Police prioritise probe into murder of KZN EFF councillor candidate Shangase

Thulani Shangase was gunned down at a voting station in Herwood in the Msundizi region where he was supposed to meet with other members on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Slain Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor candidate Thulani Shangase has been described as a hardworking and committed fighter.

The SAPS is prioritising the investigation into Shangase's murder, with a 72-hour activation plan to put his killers behind bars.

The SAPS is prioritising the investigation into Shangase's murder, with a 72-hour activation plan to put his killers behind bars.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about this past weekend's attack to come forward.

While detectives probe the motive for the shooting, EFF regional secretary David Msomi suggested the killing could be politically motivated.

He said that the perpetrators were trying to instill fear in the EFF because the party stood a good chance of winning control of the Msunduzi region.

"It is politically motivated because he was working hard for that ward. Our members are very shocked because we know that we're facing a fight on the 1st of November," Msomi said.



He said Shangase would be dearly missed: “Our members are very shocked; our councillor candidate Thulani Shangase was a very good person, worked hard for the organisation and would do anything without complaining. He was a good fighter.”

