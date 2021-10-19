Patel: Govt to disburse R1.5 bn in relief funds following July riots

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel was giving an update on the disbursement of funds alongside the National Empowerment Funds and the Industrial Development Corporation on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said they had approved applications amounting to R1.5 billion for relief following the July riots.

Patel was giving an update on the disbursement of funds alongside the National Empowerment Funds and the Industrial Development Corporation on Tuesday.

After the deadly riots in July that left thousands of businesses vandalised and crippled, Treasury earmarked about R3 billion to helps small and medium businesses.

Patel said now more than half of that had been allocated to businesses in retail and manufacturing.

“These [123] transactions would be where the company or association or intermediary put forward for support. So, it’s not just 123 sites.”

He said 320 business sites had been funded for rebuilding: “Those companies together employ about 13,800 workers.”

Patel said government was now working on building what they have identified as critical infrastructure.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.