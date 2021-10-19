'World's youngest professor' to receive recognition in SA

Isaac Bari has been nicknamed 'the Einstein of our time' and has been teaching computer science and physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old dubbed "the youngest professor in the world" is visiting South Africa, talking to other professors and students. The Da Vinci Institute on Monday conferred a laureate on the child.

Isaac Bari has been nicknamed "the Einstein of our time" by those who celebrate him.

Bari, who was born in 2012 and has written a book on education, empathy and imagination. His parents say he was able to talk in full sentences at six months of age and was able to solve maths, physics and chemistry problems at two.

"It talks about three things - education, empathy and imagination - and how education needs the latter too because education without empathy cannot achieve a world without terrorism because education can be used to engineer brutality because it can be used for the wrong purposes and I feel that education also needs imagination," he explained of his book.

The young scientist won the Global Child Prodigy Award in 2020.

He was recognised on Monday by the Da Vinci Institute here in South Africa, along with legendary playwright John Kani, for their immense contribution in their respective fields.

The institute was was created in 2004 to offer education on technology and innovation management.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.