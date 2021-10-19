Murder-accused ex-MEC Msibi: I accept ANC decision to have me step aside

Mandla Msibi addressed his supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he and his co accused were granted bail of R20,000 each.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi said he unconditionally accepted the decision by the African National Congress (ANC) for him to step aside and the premier's decision to fire him.

Msibi addressed his supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he and his co accused were granted bail of R20,000 each.

The case relates to a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.

Msibi has made damning allegations against some of his colleagues in the ANC, accusing them of abusing state power.

He's however encouraged ANC supporters to not be deterred by his arrest and to focus on the upcoming government elections.

“The decision of the provincial executive committee of the ANC for me to step aside is accepted unconditionally. Let’s go back to work, for the ANC.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.