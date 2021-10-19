Mitchells Plain mass shooting reflects high number of guns in area - CPF

A woman was killed and seven other people, among them children, were wounded when gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in the Mandalay area. The suspects linked to Saturday's shooting are expected in the dock soon.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects are expected in court this week in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Mitchells Plain.

A Mitchells Plain community leader said that the mass shootings in his area reflected the high number of firearms that were in circulation.

It's the third mass shooting the suburb has seen in less than eight months.

The crime-riddled suburb is no stranger to rampant gunfire.

The local community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said that the number of firearms that were filtering through neighbourhoods was staggering.

"It is ridiculous. The amount of firearms that's on our streets is crazy," he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz met with police top brass on Monday to help find a solution to the ongoing violence that has been plaguing the area.

Fritz said that the latest mass shooting was indicative of the province's policing deficit.

"We must all just look for solutions to stop but we are going to take this matter up and we will continuously fight for more resources in this province."

The suspects linked to Saturday's shooting are expected in the dock soon.

