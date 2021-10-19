Mashaba denies claims he delayed crucial CoJ programmes when he was mayor

Herman Mashaba's successor as mayor of Joburg, Mpho Moerane, recently claimed that Mashaba derailed many of the plans meant to improve the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba denies that he delayed crucial programmes and took the city back 10 years when he was mayor.

His successor, Mpho Moerane, recently claimed that Mashaba derailed many of the plans meant to improve the city.

Since Mashaba left the Democratic Alliance (DA), he has formed his own party and he now wants to govern Johannesburg again after the local government elections.

Mashaba said that people were lying about his time in charge of Joburg.

"At national, they think that we are fools. They came out with this lie of this R100 billion infrastructure spend. Where does this come from because when I took over the municipality of the City of Johannesburg, they were already R18 billion into debt, failing left, right and centre."

