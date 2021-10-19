Mandla Msibi: My arrest for murder was fuelled by ANC infighting

Murder-accused Msibi addressed his supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court after he and his co-accused were granted bail of R20,000 each.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has spoken out about damning allegations of infighting and factionalism in the province.

Msibi addressed his supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court after he and his co-accused were granted bail of R20,000 each.

He and two others were arrested last week in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and a third wounded in August.

ALSO READ:

Msibi has broken his silence about his arrest, claiming it was fuelled by infighting within the provincial ANC structures over candidate lists.

He's accused some former MECs of being involved in his arrest.

“A member of the ANC PEC phoned me, questioning me about the decisions of the PEC and I said to that man I had nothing to do with the PEC.

"That man asked for Kgalema Motlanthe’s number, I refused and that was my sin.”

Msibi said 10 people have so far been killed in Barberton since the nomination of candidates began.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.