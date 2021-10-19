Magashule says his corruption case moving too slowly as matter postponed again

The case has been postponed to 3 November.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the corruption case against him and his co-accused had been proceeding too slowly and had been wasting their time.

"When you charge a person, it means that you are ready. We have been saying that justice delayed is justice denied. The NPA has been saying that they're ready... I've looked at the indictment, I've looked at the charges... I don't even know what my charge is."

Magashule spoke ahead of the pre-trial hearing in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday morning.

"On television, I hear that there are 70 charges against me. I don't even know of one single charge except they will say corruption, money laundering and all that. But what are the 70 charges?"

There were no crowds of supporters outside the court ahead of Tuesday's appearance, but some of Magashule's allies, like Carl Niehaus and suspended Free State legislature Speaker Vusi Tshabalala, were there to support the accused.

