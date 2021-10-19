KZN EFF suggests councillor candidate's murder could be politically motivated

Thulane Shangase was killed in the Msunduzi region in Herwood on Sunday. Police have stressed that the motive for Shangase's murder was still under investigation.

CAPE TOWN - There remain questions around why an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor candidate was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thulane Shangase was killed in the Msunduzi region in Herwood on Sunday.

Police are prioritising the investigation with a 72-hour activation plan.

Police have stressed that the motive for Shangase's murder was still under investigation.

However, EFF regional secretary, David Msomi, suggested that the killing could be politically motivated.

He said that the perpetrators were trying to instill fear in the EFF because the party stood a good chance of winning control of the Msunduzi region.

"It is politically motivated because he was working hard for that ward. Our members are very shocked because we know that we're facing a fight on the 1st of November," Msomi said.

Shangase was gunned down at a voting station in Herwood, where he was supposed to meet with other members on Sunday.

