Inside iThemba LABS' research quest for better cancer diagnostics & therapies

Scientists at iThemba LABS in Cape Town are applying their knowledge in nuclear medicine to improve cancer treatment while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists in South Africa, at the forefront of cutting-edge research, said that they were aiming to develop more targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies.

At the scientific research facility, iThemba LABS in Cape Town, these experts are applying their knowledge in nuclear medicine to improve cancer treatment, while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that cancer was one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for nearly 10 million fatalities last year.

In South Africa, more than 56,800 people lost their lives to the disease last year.

Postdoctoral research fellow, specialising in Radiation Biophysics, Doctor Julie Bolcaen, explained their studies in finding more effective treatments for glioblastoma, a very common type of brain tumour in adults.

'Now that we're moving towards the theranostics, towards the therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals... during my time here at iThemba LABS, we did more research in that field, so we started looking at what if we want to develop a radiopharmaceutical to treat glioblastoma, what are the major requirements of that radiopharmaceutical, like what will be a good target, what is important radiochemistry-wise, what can we expect for toxicity?”