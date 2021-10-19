IFP raises concerns over 'volatile' electoral environment in KZN

The province has seen around three fatal shootings recently, which could be linked to politics as parties gear up for the 1 November local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is raising the alarm about the ongoing killing of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: KZN EFF suggests councillor candidate's murder could be politically motivated

In September, three women were shot dead after an African National Congress (ANC) branch meeting in Inanda, north of Durban.

Recently, two councillor candidates, Siyabonga Mkhize of the ANC and Thulani Shangase of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), were also killed.

The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "Following the shocking news, the IFP feels the need to express our concern over an electoral environment that appears to be volatile, unstable and marred by violence. We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and to strive towards a peaceful environment as we countdown to election day on November the 1st."

