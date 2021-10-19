Former WSU student back in court for R14m theft case

Sibongile Mani is accused of theft after she spent just over R800,000 of the R14 million she accidentally received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The theft case against a former Walter Sisulu University student who accidentally received R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will resume in court on Tuesday.

Sibongile Mani is accused of theft after she spent just over R800,000 of the R14 million in 2017.

She was arrested in May 2018 by the Hawks and is currently out on bail.

The R14 million was credited to Sibongile Mani during June 2017. At the time, she was an accounting student and was only entitled to receive R1,400.

It is alleged that the millions were erroneously deposited into her account by Intellimali. The company is contracted by NSFAS to make payments to students.

The former student spent over R800,000 in 73 days, apparently spending the money on food, clothing, electrical appliances, cigarettes and alcohol.

The State closed its case in July and the defence will commence with its case on Tuesday.

