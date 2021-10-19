Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault

In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Current Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic was on Tuesday found guilty of two charges of sexual assault and sentenced to three years imprisonment, which are suspended for five years.

His legal team has been granted leave to appeal the decision.

In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.

In a statement, the NPA said that a woman was allegedly assaulted on Monday, 7 December in Port Elizabeth during the Cosafa Games where Sredojevic was in charge of the Ugandan national team.

“A 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee,” it read. “He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss, who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.