Durban north residents concerned as beaches still closed after UPL chemical fire
During the anarchy in July, a UPL warehouse in Cornubia was torched, causing a dangerous spillage that has affected the seawater.
JOHANNESBURG - Businesses and community members are worried about the closure of Durban north beaches following the UPL disaster.
With no indication on whether the beaches would be reopened during the festive season, business people were concerned.
“To be honest, a holidaymaker is not going to spend fortunes to come down to the coast for a holiday when they can’t enjoy the coast. They’ll find somewhere else to go,” said one business owner who runs a restaurant at Umhlanga beach.
“It’s been a long time since the beaches have been closed. We can’t swim here, we can’t put our kids in the water here, so it’s been a negative impact and we hope that we’ll get a resolution soon and we can go back to the beach,” said a resident.
