KZN DA vows to return to Newlands East clinic after being barred from entering

The DA wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members but the gates were locked.

The DA KZN wanted to inspect the local Glen Earle clinic following complaints from community members, but the gates were locked. Picture: DA KZN
one hour ago

NEWLANDS EAST - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would return with more crowds outside the Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East, north of Durban, where it was barred from entering on Monday.

The party wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members, but the gates were locked.

Members of the South African Municipal Workers Association, who were inside the clinic at the time, described the party’s visit as an invasion.

The DA said that it would come back with more of its supporters next time.

“It's unacceptable and we'll continue to fight this battle and let me also say, we'll be back here, we'll be back for an oversight, this time there won't be 10 of us, there'll be 1,000," said DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers.

Rodgers said that the party would escalate the matter to higher structures such as Parliament and the provincial legislature.

