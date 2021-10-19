KZN DA vows to return to Newlands East clinic after being barred from entering

The DA wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members but the gates were locked.

NEWLANDS EAST - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would return with more crowds outside the Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East, north of Durban, where it was barred from entering on Monday.

Members of the South African Municipal Workers Association, who were inside the clinic at the time, described the party’s visit as an invasion.