KZN DA vows to return to Newlands East clinic after being barred from entering
The DA wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members but the gates were locked.
NEWLANDS EAST - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would return with more crowds outside the Glen Earle Clinic in Newlands East, north of Durban, where it was barred from entering on Monday.
The party wanted to inspect the local clinic following complaints from community members, but the gates were locked.
Members of the South African Municipal Workers Association, who were inside the clinic at the time, described the party’s visit as an invasion.
WATCH: Metro police arrive outside the clinic. pic.twitter.com/xeaFHm2cNLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2021
This community member raises concerns about the clinic and says it is always short staffed. pic.twitter.com/LIIjFayzzVEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2021
The DA said that it would come back with more of its supporters next time.
“It's unacceptable and we'll continue to fight this battle and let me also say, we'll be back here, we'll be back for an oversight, this time there won't be 10 of us, there'll be 1,000," said DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers.
Rodgers said that the party would escalate the matter to higher structures such as Parliament and the provincial legislature.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.