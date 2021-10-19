Court set to rule on bail of murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused

Mandla Msibi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Anele Mnisi are alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused are expected to hear on Tuesday whether they will be released on bail.

Judgment in the matter was reserved in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Friday.

Their murder case experienced delays after a bomb scare last week, which prompted officials to evacuate the entire court building and proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Msibi was fired as MEC by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane following his arrest.

