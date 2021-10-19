Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail

Msibi and two others are alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has granted axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused R20,000 bail each.

Msibi and two others are alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.

Their bail application was delayed after a bomb scare last week.

The trio is now expected back in court 6 December.

Magistrate Suzan Monaledi delivered judgment on Tuesday morning: "Therefore the court is satisfied that all three applicants succeeded to discharge their onus and to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permits their release on bail."

Msibi was fired as MEC by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane following his arrest.

