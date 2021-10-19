Court grants bail to 13 military vets accused of holding ministers hostage

Over 50 military veterans accused of holding ministers Thandi Modise, Mondli Gungubele and deputy minister Thabang Makwetla against their will appeared in court on Tuesday for bail applications.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen suspects implicated in last week's hostage drama have been granted R500 bail each by the High Court in Pretoria sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

The defence has told the court that most of the accused were unemployed and could not afford bail of more than R500.

Magistrate Bheki Ntshingila said that they had reached the bail amount after considering different circumstances.

"Taking everything into account as I have indicated, the court believes that the amount for bail should be R500 so that it is within reach of all these standing. Bail is set at R500 for each."

The matter against the 13 accused has been postponed to 1 February next year.

The court has adjourned for a break and is expected to continue with proceedings for the rest of the suspects.