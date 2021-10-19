CoJ plans to host major sporting events under level 1 lockdown

The city said top of its calendar was one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on the South African and European Golf Circuit, the Joburg Open.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country's lockdown restrictions eased to alert level one, the City of Joburg has announced plans to host major sporting events.

It said this year’s edition would see the return of spectators as the regulations allowed 2,000 fans for outdoor events.

Also featured on the list of key strategic events hosted by the city are the Joburg Ladies Open and the 947 Ride Joburg.

MMC for Finance Matshidiso Mfikoe said: “We are very excited because it is opening up the city to tourism, it is opening up the city to economic opportunities that could be given to our SMMEs.”

