Bredell: Bird flu outbreak among WC wild seabirds could continue for weeks

CAPE TOWN - Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell on Tuesday said there were fears an outbreak of bird flu among wild seabirds could continue for weeks.

Dead and sick birds are being collected in a number of regions across the Western Cape, with the Bergrivier Municipality and Dyer Island in the Overberg the hotspots.

MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “It’s a complex situation to manage considering these are wild seabirds all along the coast of the Western Cape. At the moment, we are concerned about the estimated 500 birds per day that are dying on Dyer Island. Dyer Island is a breeding colony and the birds are in close proximity to one another and the infections seem to be spiking there”

Officials have been monitoring the outbreak since the virus was first detected in May.

Environmentalists believe mass fatalities since last week are due to the start of breeding season.

