58 people injured in KZN bus crash

The commuters were traveling on the R56 when their bus crashed on Monday night. It is believed that the driver lost control and overturned the bus.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash near the Umkomaas Valley.

KwaZulu-Natal private ambulance service spokesperson Craig Botha: "When emergency services arrived they found that a bus, fully loaded, had lost control and overturned. Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 58 patients had sustained injuries - 10 patients sustained critical injuries, 26 patients sustained serious injuries and 22 patients sustained minor injuries."

This is the second incident this month in the province in which a bus has crashed.

Last week, a bus that was on the way to Johannesburg from Durban crashed on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Nine people died in the crash and 60 people were injured.

