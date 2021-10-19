Bail granted to 42 out of 53 war vets accused of holding 2 ministers hostage

Fifty-three former combatants face kidnapping charges, among others, after Ministers Thandi Modise, Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla were barred from leaving the Saint George’s Hotel in Irene last Thursday.

PRETORIA - A total of 42 people accused of holding ministers against their will have been granted R500 bail each in the Pretoria Magistrates Court sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

Fifty-three former combatants face kidnapping charges, among others, after Ministers Thandi Modise, Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla were barred from leaving the Saint George’s Hotel in Irene last Thursday.

The matter for the 42 accused was postponed to February next year.

ALSO READ:

The State’s Sanete Jacobson argued for bail to be set at R3,000 for 29 of the accused after confirming that the suspects had no previous convictions, but their addresses could not be verified in the time given by the court as some reside in KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier on Tuesday 13 suspects were granted R500 bail each and the defence argued it would be unfair to discriminate between the two groups and that bail should be the same for all of the accused.

Magistrate Bheki Ntshingila also granted bail of R500 each for the second group.

Meanwhile, 11 suspects found to have previous convictions will remain in custody until they return to court for their bail application on Friday.

WATCH: Case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage postponed

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.