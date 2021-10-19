2 people questioned after murder of KZN ANC councillor candidate

Police national spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the pair had not been formally charged for murder of provincial ANC councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize, but were being interrogated in connection with the case.

DURBAN - Two people have been taken in for questioning following the killing of African National Congress (ANC) councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize in Cato Crest, in KwaZulu-Natal, last week.

Mkhize was gunned down on a Friday night.

Police national spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the pair had not been formally charged, but were being interrogated in connection with the case.

“We have taken two people in for questioning at this stage. They are still being questioned and we haven’t really charged any of them as yet. But, of course, when the time is right and we need to pronounce on the outcomes of the questioning of these accused, we will be sure to do so.”

Naidoo said the police were still looking into the case of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase, who was killed in Herwood on Sunday.

“As far as the killing of the EFF candidate in the Midlands area, we haven’t made any breakthrough with that as yet. But in both case, we still continue to call on anyone with any information to assist us with any information they have.”

