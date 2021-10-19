1 person arrested for vandalising taxis in Joburg, Wata confirms

Wata said its members caught a man in action pelting their vehicles with stones on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) on Tuesday said that one person had been arrested for vandalising taxis belonging to its drivers.

Wata said that its members caught a man in action pelting their vehicles with stones on Monday.

He was handed over to authorities.

At the weekend at least four taxis were torched, and others damaged in the Joburg CBD, allegedly over route disputes.

The National Taxi Alliance (NAT) said that it was hopeful that there would be a lasting solution to the ongoing fights between Wata and the Nancefield Dube West Association.

Government has obtained an interdict against the two parties to stop the violence.

The National Taxi Alliance’s Alpheus Mlalazi said that they were hoping for more arrests: “We commit ourselves to leaving no stone unturned in our quest to come up with a permanent solution for the sake of our best-deserving commuters and to that effect, the process of a permanent solution will be announced soon.”

