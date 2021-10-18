You called us drunks - Ramaphosa angers Mangaung residents while campaigning

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was in the Mangaung metro on Monday where there has been some unhappiness about local government leaders.

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again angered protesters on the elections campaign trail, calling them drunk.

Ramaphosa was in the Mangaung metro on Monday where there has been some unhappiness about local government leaders.

Scores of people waited more than two and a half hours around a children's playground littered with broken bottles for Ramaphosa to arrive.

READ MORE:

- Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz

- FS Premier Ntombela jeered at while campaigning with ANC's Ramaphosa

When he did, his door-to-door campaign was brief as was his speech from the back of a campaign truck.

Some people held up hand-written A4 posters asking Ramaphosa to intervene in a dispute between contractors and the provincial department of public works over an alleged default on a contract.

But Reimetsi Makgonofane, deputy chairperson of the Mangaung Concerned Community Group - which also contains African National Congress (ANC) supporters, said Ramaphosa disappointed them.

“When we want his attention, he didn't want to give us attention. He said the people must be not like us, so as, those people are drunk. So, I’m very disappointed in my president to say that to me as a resident of Mangaung because I particularly wanted to talk to him as my president, and ANC president.”

Ramaphosa is set to conclude his two-day Free State campaign trail in Welkom later on Monday.