WC traffic officers use force in clash with taxi operators on B97 route

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic officers have had to use force against taxi operators on the closed Paarl/Mbekweni B97 route.

Officials had been conducting an operation on Monday morning, impounding seven minibuses and arresting three drivers.

Authorities are trying to stop illegal operations, but some taxi operators are refusing to cooperate.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has condemned the attack on traffic officers exercising their duties.

“We will not tolerate illegal operations on this closed route nor will we tolerate attacks on our officers, who are doing their jobs in enforcing this closure. The law will be upheld, and those who break it, will be held accountable.”

During the operation to stop the illegal use of the closed taxi route, some drivers blocked the road.

A taxi then drove straight towards a traffic officer, allegedly intent on knocking him over.

The officer fired shots at the wheels of the taxi, forcing it to stop.

The operator was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Two other drivers were also arrested for the assault of a traffic officer and for interfering with the operation.

