Phaahla confirms govt in talks over COVID booster jab for healthcare workers

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that they were also looking into a booster shot for those with a weakened immune system.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there were discussions around a potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for healthcare workers.

Government was waiting for the final response from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The Health Department was, however, hoping for a positive response so that frontline workers who received the Johnson & Johnson jab could receive a second shot.

“Our Vaccination Ministerial Advisory Committee has advocated for a booster for those who have renal dialysis, those who have had transplants and so on,” Phaalhla said.

