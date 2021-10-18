Go

Phaahla confirms govt in talks over COVID booster jab for healthcare workers

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that they were also looking into a booster shot for those with a weakened immune system.

FILE: Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first person in South Africa to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 17 February 2021. Picture: Siya Duda.
FILE: Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first person in South Africa to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 17 February 2021. Picture: Siya Duda.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there were discussions around a potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for healthcare workers.

Government was waiting for the final response from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The Health Department was, however, hoping for a positive response so that frontline workers who received the Johnson & Johnson jab could receive a second shot.

Phaahla said that they were also looking into a booster shot for those with a weakened immune system.

“Our Vaccination Ministerial Advisory Committee has advocated for a booster for those who have renal dialysis, those who have had transplants and so on,” Phaalhla said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA