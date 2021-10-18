'Vaccination' announced as SA's word of the year The announcement was made on Saturday by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) in association with media research company, Focal Points. Vaccination

Pan South African Language Board JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's word of the year for 2021 is "vaccination". Up against “family meeting” and "Batlao hurda”, the word “vaccination” has come out on top as the term that has been on everybody's lips. The announcement was made on Saturday by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) in association with media research company, Focal Points. 2021 SA WORD OF THE YEAR #SAWordoftheyear #2021Wordoftheyear #Dictionaryday #internationaldictionaryday pic.twitter.com/nxUNvA1Up4 @PanSALB (@PanSALB) October 16, 2021

Spokesperson Ntombentle Huluhulu said that the South African word of the year was described as either a word, term, or expression that reflected the passing year in language.

"So the word has shown a significant increase over the past 12 months across a broad range of media, there are also variations and terms associated with the word whose use has also increased over the year such as 'vaccine hesitancy', 'vaxed' as well as 'anti-vaxxers.'"

Last year’s top word was "lockdown" – while “Zondo Commission” took the title in 2019.

