Tiyani Maluleke's journey to starting Grub Worx in Soweto

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

From being a mechanic to selling atchar and cleaning detergents, Tiyani Maluleke has never been one to sit on his laurels. His latest venture, Grub Worx, which is a food truck he built with his own hands, is a further testament to his tenacious spirit. Maluleke told Vutivi News that the concept of his Grub Truck, as he affectionately describes it, came about when he and a friend wanted to start “Mogodu Mondays” where they sold pap and mogodu (a combination between tripe and intestines) earlier this year.

Maluleke, who is based in Naledi in Soweto, said it was then that he realised the potential for his business. “When I saw that I could handle 50 people alone, I saw that I had the capability to start the food truck business,” he said. “I started shopping for trailers, but I realised that they were out of my budget. A close friend of mine advised me to build one on my own since I was very good with my hands.”

Maluleke then proceeded to build everything from scratch. “Since I am used to building things for myself like my own bed and my own cupboard, I saw this as a task that I could accomplish. I built the bakkie by scratch as it had no engine or parts, and was just a body,” he said.

