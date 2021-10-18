The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, 25 more COVID-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in South Africa in the last 24-hour reporting period. The NICD says 414 tests came back positive over the same period. The recovery rate now stands at 96.2%. On the vaccine front, more than 20 million doses have now been administered, with government chasing a target to vaccinate around 70% of adults by the end of the year.

With the local government elections just two weeks away, experts are predicting that there will be more hung councils where no single party wins the 50% plus one votes that it needs to govern alone. And while research shows that South African voters are generally hostile to coalitions, the message is that citizens should get used to them and try to find ways of making them work better.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Maluti-a-Phofung Mayor Masechaba Lakaje have been booed while trying to address ANC rallies in Phuthaditjhaba. During campaigning on Sunday they were flanked by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who got a warmer reception. Residents of Phuthaditjhaba aired their grievances loudly when ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led an election campaign in the area yesterday. They did not give local leaders a chance to speak at all when they tried to address a large crowd at the Riverside sports field. One woman said it wasn't factional, but they don't like the way the mayor spoke to them in the past, and how she blamed them for water shortages in the municipality when the council is failing to maintain infrastructure.

The 56 people arrested when struggle military veterans held ministers hostage are expected in the Pretoria Magistrates Court today. Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele had to be rescued by police after they were allegedly held against their will following a meeting with former combatants at a Centurion hotel last week. The meeting was related to a long-standing battle over the welfare of struggle military veterans.

Western Cape police are searching for gunmen behind a mass shooting in Mitchells Plain that claimed one woman's life. Seven other people, including three children aged 5, 12 and 13, were wounded. They were attending a 21st birthday party when a car pulled up and shots were fired.

A fourth State witness is today expected to testify against the three police officers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies. The teenager, who had down syndrome, was shot dead in Eldorado Park last year. The accused have pleaded not guilty in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has congratulated newly-crowned Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. The KZN-born 24-year-old took the reigns from Shudufhadzo Musida at the 63rd edition of Miss South Africa at the weekend. Zikalala said that she was an inspiration to many young people and had his government’s support.

The Da Vinci Institute is set to honour the youngest professor in the world at just 9-years-old. Nicknamed the "Einstein of our time", Professor Borno Isaac Bari will today be honored with the Da Vinci Social Architecture award. Bari, who was born in 2012, specialises in maths and science and was also nominated for a Nobel prize.

In news abroad, the Eswatini government has defended King Mswati III, insisting he did nothing wrong and that “so called pro-democracy people" were causing mayhem in the county. Tensions boiled over after security personnel clashed with protesting pupils and civil society organizations last week. The government has shut down schools indefinitely as the country faces a fresh wave of pro-democracy protests.

Three white men in the US state of Georgia will go on trial Monday in the high-profile shooting death of a Black jogger that sparked a national outcry and helped fuel last summer's social justice protests.

Facebook on Monday announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build the "metaverse", a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.

VIDEO

Once a tourist hotspot, Lydenburg now lingers on the brink of decay - Eyewitness News took a trip to the Thaba Chweu municipality in Mpumalanga to assess the state of what was once a beautiful tourist attraction, the small town of Mashishing, formerly known as Lydenburg. The dorpie once received numerous awards lauding its cleanliness, and the municipality for its efficiency. But residents say the town is now a shadow of its former self.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.