Sahpra: Sputnik V COVID vaccine will not be approved for use in South Africa

In a statement released on Monday morning, Sahpra said concerns have been raised about the safety of some components of the vaccine among populations at risk for HIV infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) has announced that the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will not be approved for use in South Africa.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Sahpra said that concerns had been raised about the safety of some components of the vaccine among populations at risk for HIV infection.

The regulator here at home has been involved in numerous data reviews of Sputnik V vaccine since the initial application was submitted in February this year.

Sahpra said that the rolling review of this particular vaccine would remain open for submission of relevant safety data in support of the application.

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has so far not received emergency use listing by the World Health Organization.

