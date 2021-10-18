SA teams return from URC with 4 wins & 11 defeats

The four franchises will now have a well-deserved two-week break and re-join the URC for the weekend of 27 November.

CAPE TOWN - The Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions have wrapped up four weeks on tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC), and although there’s room for improvement, it was not the worst outing in a new tournament.

The South African sides come back from their first away leg of the URC with four wins, one draw and 11 defeats from 16 matches in the new competition.

The Stormers, who only managed their first win this weekend against the Dragons, are currently number one in the South African conference, thanks to a draw as well last weekend; Ulster sit at the top of the combined table.

The Lions, Sharks and Bulls round out the rest of the South African shield. All three teams lost to Ulster, Edinbugh and Cardiff.

They will welcome the likes Zebre, Scarlets, Munster and Cardiff for rounds six and seven.

