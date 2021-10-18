SA records 25 COVID fatalities, 414 new infections

On the vaccine front, more than 20 million doses have now been administered, with government chasing a target to vaccinate around 70% of adults by the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-five more COVID-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in South Africa in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 414 tests came back positive over the same period.

The recovery rate now stands at 96.2%.

A total of 22,964 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs with 414 new cases, which represents a 1.8% positivity rate. A further 25 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,612 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/xDWUTsRVXL pic.twitter.com/Di23eqDCpe NICD (@nicd_sa) October 17, 2021

