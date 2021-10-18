Go

SA records 25 COVID fatalities, 414 new infections

On the vaccine front, more than 20 million doses have now been administered, with government chasing a target to vaccinate around 70% of adults by the end of the year.

FILE: Undertakers from the Avbob funeral house arrive at the Doornkop cemetery in Soweto, South Africa, on 21 July 2020 for a funeral. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-five more COVID-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in South Africa in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 414 tests came back positive over the same period.

The recovery rate now stands at 96.2%.

