Police hunt gunmen behind Mitchells Plain mass shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the gunmen behind a mass shooting in Montclair, in Mitchells Plain.

A woman was killed and seven other people, including three children aged 5, 12 and 13, were wounded on Saturday night.

The victims were attending a 21st birthday party when a green Honda Ballade pulled up and shots were fired.

The birthday party was a celebration of life before alleged gang violence brought tragedy.

Police and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area, while the Lentegeur community policing forum's Byron de Villiers has pleaded for information from the public.