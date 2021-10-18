Police hunt gunmen behind Mitchells Plain mass shooting
A woman was killed and seven other people, including three children, were wounded in the attack.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the gunmen behind a mass shooting in Montclair, in Mitchells Plain.
A woman was killed and seven other people, including three children aged 5, 12 and 13, were wounded on Saturday night.
The victims were attending a 21st birthday party when a green Honda Ballade pulled up and shots were fired.
The birthday party was a celebration of life before alleged gang violence brought tragedy.
Police and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area, while the Lentegeur community policing forum's Byron de Villiers has pleaded for information from the public.
"It's been very tense in that area, because of the gang war that is constantly going on. People know who it is, the community knows who it is and we're pleading with them to come forward. A life was already lost, and we ideally wouldn't want anyone else to lose their life."
The attack comes days after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Mitchells Plain and stated that the province received the most police resources, a comment that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said was an insult to those living on the Cape Flats.
