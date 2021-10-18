Niehaus, Mathabe turn to Mkhwebane in fight with ANC

Fired Luthuli House staffer Carl Niehaus and MacDonald Mathabe, who works in the office of suspended secretary general Ace Magashule, want the Public Protector to investigate the ANC’s failure to pay over their Unemployment Insurance Fund and tax deductions.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked two disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) staffers for additional documents before deciding on investigating the governing party.

The ANC has spent most of the year at odds with its employees over the late and non-payment of salaries.

Workers there have suspended their continued demonstrations over the issue in order to assist the ANC in the upcoming elections.

Niehaus has been out of Luthuli House for at least two months, but he is not done with the party yet.

While he’s already opened a case with the police, he is now enlisting the help of Mkhwebane.

“The Financial Services Board, Sars, and other agencies are fully aware of the fact that the ANC has not paid the monies over and yet, they have taken no action against the ANC.”

Her office said she may be able to investigate but needed more documents.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe has also explained how far her team can go: “The Public Protector’s jurisdiction is limited to any alleged or suspected improper or prejudicial conduct in all state affairs or in the public administration.”

Segalwe said the process would include assessment of the application, which speaks to jurisdiction and additional information for registration purposes.

