Nathaniel Julies: Court to hear evidence from photographer, ballistics expert

The teenager, who had down syndrome, was shot dead in Eldorado Park last year, allegedly by three police officers.

JOHANNESBURG - A fourth State witness is on Monday expected to testify against three police officers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies.

The accused have pleaded not guilty in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

So far, three witnesses have testified for the prosecution.

They've all delivered corroborating evidence about how Julies died.

The boy was allegedly shot by accused number one, Caylene Whiteboy, and the State accuses the three police officers of trying to conceal evidence.

That version is supported by a constable who was present when the boy was shot, just a few meters from his home.

Besides a fourth witness, a photographer and a ballistics expert are also expected to testify on Monday.

The trial has been set down for 20 days, with more than 60 witnesses expected to take the stand.

