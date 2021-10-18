Mitchells Plain residents praised for giving police leads in mass shooting case

The local community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said that residents were brave to have given detectives information on Saturday's shooting.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain community leader said that the arrests made for a deadly shooting in the area were thanks to information from residents.

A woman was killed and seven other people among them children were wounded in Saturday's attack. The victims were attending a birthday party at the time.

The local community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said that residents were brave to have given detectives information on Saturday's shooting.

“There were some leads given by the community, and that was obviously followed up. If we could have more of that type of interaction there would be less and less crime, to be honest."

But he feared that there would be more violence.

Additional police and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area.

De Villiers said there were reports of another shooting from Sunday night.

"We have shots fired all over the show and especially when it's a rainy or windy night...you will hear how the sounds echo. But there's always shootings, you know, there are so many guns on the road, it is ridiculous."

The three suspects arrested for Saturday's attack will be in court this week.

