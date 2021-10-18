MEC Mamabolo: Govt, taxi associations need to resolve issues over routes

At the weekend, at least four taxis were set alight and others vandalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Monday said government and taxi associations needed to resolve the long-standing issues over routes.

The Nancefield Dube West Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association in Johannesburg are fighting over routes in the Johannesburg CBD and Soweto.

The provincial government has also interdicted the warring associations from barricading the routes.

Mamabolo said there were too many associations: “There were many small, fragmented taxi associations operating in one space. From the recommendations of the commission of inquiry into root causes of taxi violence, they said our officials in the department have also played a role in corrupting and contaminating the route allocation process.”

He said police had promised to ensure commuters were safe while government tried to deal with the differences between taxi associations in Johannesburg.

Mamabolo said he would be meeting with the National Taxi Association and Santaco this week to find a long-term solution to the problem.

The MEC said there was a commitment from all parties to resolve the ongoing disputes: “One of the issues that was tough in yesterday’s discussions was about safety. Law enforcement authorities are the only authorities entrusted by the Constitution. I had to repeatedly asked about the safety of commuters and also the taxi operators and law enforcement ensured us [that this will be prioritised].”

